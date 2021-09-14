500 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,330 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.99 and a 200-day moving average of $291.97. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.