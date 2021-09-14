50,815 Shares in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,815 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.15% of Evolution Petroleum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,096 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 981,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

