$51.30 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post $51.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.40 million and the highest is $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 102,856.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $160,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

