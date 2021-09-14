5,204 Shares in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of RDIV opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

