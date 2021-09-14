5,935 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 602.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

