$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.10 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 1.25. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.