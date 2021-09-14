688 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

Shares of PH opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

