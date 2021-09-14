705 Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $289.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.54. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.99 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

