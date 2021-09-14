$722.03 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) to post $722.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $737.40 million and the lowest is $702.00 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 47,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $327,698. Company insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

