$802.29 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $802.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $826.20 million and the lowest is $763.30 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $668.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $143.30.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

