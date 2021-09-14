888 Holdings plc (LON:888) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON 888 opened at GBX 414.80 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. 888 has a 1 year low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 390.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 387.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 129.50.

888 has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

