Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,991 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after purchasing an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.81. 15,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

