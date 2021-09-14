Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Achain has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $11.04 million and $1.18 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.56 or 0.00373441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00059827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.00152225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.