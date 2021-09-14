AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AHCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AdaptHealth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in AdaptHealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AHCO opened at $23.94 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.