Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 48.6% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

ADUS opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.88.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

