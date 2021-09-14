Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. Adient has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

