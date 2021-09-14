Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 43.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 256,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.69.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $645.18. 17,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

