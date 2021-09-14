Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Sells $707,525.00 in Stock

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $199.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

