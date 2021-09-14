Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.75. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

