Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.84. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 316,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 107,510.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 262.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

