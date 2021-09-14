Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $112.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $88.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,770. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.84.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,101,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,237,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after acquiring an additional 589,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

