Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 66,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

WLKP stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $898.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $322.23 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

