Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $194.43 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $280.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.74 and its 200 day moving average is $248.02.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

