Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FT. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 54.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 107.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $8.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

