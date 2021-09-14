Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.05. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

