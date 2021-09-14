Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Agilent Technologies worth $62,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,659 over the last ninety days.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

