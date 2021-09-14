Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $20.48

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.48, but opened at $21.33. Agiliti shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 509 shares.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.05.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,720,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

