AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Plans $0.12 Sep 21 Dividend

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a sep 21 dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

AGNC stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

