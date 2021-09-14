Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Overweight”

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$97.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$122.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.10.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$70.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.85. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

