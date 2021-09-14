Agree Realty Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

