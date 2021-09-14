Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

