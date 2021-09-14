Aigen Investment Management LP Has $714,000 Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,289 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $770,634.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,529 shares of company stock worth $2,680,483 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSIS opened at $94.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

