Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 31.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $145.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.02. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. SAP’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.10.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

