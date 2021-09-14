Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $583,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

