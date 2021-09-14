Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $535,000 Investment in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 863.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VSH. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

VSH opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

