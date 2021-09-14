Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after purchasing an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 988,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,597,000 after purchasing an additional 253,244 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,827,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,563 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,536. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $185.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $209.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

