Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Receives $8.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

AICAF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.65. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

