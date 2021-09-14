Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €137.00 ($161.18) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €130.69 ($153.76).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €115.08 ($135.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,047,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.21. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.