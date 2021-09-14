Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.67. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

