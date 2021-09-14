Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Alarm.com worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alarm.com by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Alarm.com by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of ALRM opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.05. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,286,717 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.