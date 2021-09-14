Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALB. Bank of America boosted their target price on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $229.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

