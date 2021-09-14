Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Down 100.0% in August

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
ALFFF stock remained flat at $$0.68 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65. Alfa has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $0.90.
Alfa Company Profile
