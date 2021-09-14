Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Sells $269,400.00 in Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $269,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Alico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alico by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alico by 301.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Alico in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alico by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

