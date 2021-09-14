Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 17,300 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $402.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

