Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $96,000 Investment in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 200,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 652.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCTX. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.36.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

