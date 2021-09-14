Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$42.19 and last traded at C$42.01. 257,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 261,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

