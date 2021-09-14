Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 1,492 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $42,715.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75.

On Monday, July 12th, Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.66. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

