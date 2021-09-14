Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys 11,697 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 14,264.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.96. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

