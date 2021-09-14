Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

LESL opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.82.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 in the last ninety days.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

