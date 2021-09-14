Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 6,287.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,881,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Amazonas Florestal stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 69,507,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,197,125. Amazonas Florestal has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Amazonas Florestal
